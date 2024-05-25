Beaten by a Griffins barrage, the Admirals come home for Game 5 of their AHL playoff series

Swedish right wing Jonatan Berggren, Grand Rapids’ leading scorer in the regular season, scored three goals in the third period to lift the Griffins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night and tie their AHL playoff series.

The Griffins netted their four goals on Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov in a span of 3 ½ minutes between Berggren’s score on the power play 8 minutes 3 seconds into the period and the completion of his hat trick at 11:33. Joel L'Esperance had the second goal of the flurry, also on the power play.

Egor Afanasyev put the Admirals on the board in the first period with his fifth goal in three games, and Joakim Kemmell made it 2-0 in the second, but Milwaukee was unable to convert twice with a two-man advantage in the third period.

The best-of-five Central Division finals series rests at 2-2 with Game 5 set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Admirals fall to Griffins; Game 5 set for Sunday at Panther Arena