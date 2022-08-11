Bears WR N’Keal Harry undergoing surgery, will be sidelined around 8 weeks

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery on Thursday morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The timeline for Harry’s return is around eight weeks, which means he could be back around November. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Harry recently consulted Dr. Robert Anderson, who is performing the surgery.

Harry suffered a high ankle-sprain back on Aug. 6 during practice, when he was tackled by safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the start of a team period. He had difficulty putting any weight on it and was helped to the locker room.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney told reporters Wednesday that he recently spoke with Harry, who shared that Harry is in good spirits. He also knows his timetable for return. While Mooney didn’t share the information, he did say “I’m happy.”

While eight weeks isn’t ideal, if Harry is in good spirits, perhaps the original fear was that he’d be sidelined for the entire season.

With Harry sidelined, the Bears wide receiver depth takes a brutal hit. Right now, Chicago is without four of its presumed top six receivers. Byron Pringle (quad, more than day-to-day), rookie Velus Jones Jr. (undisclosed, day-to-day) and Dante Pettis (undisclosed, day-to-day) are also sidelined.

During Tuesday’s Family Fest, David Moore went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury and his status is currently unknown.

