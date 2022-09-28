Bears Week 4 injury report: Jaylon Johnson, David Montgomery DNP Wednesday

The Chicago Bears (2-1) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New York Giants (2-1), where some key veterans didn’t practice to start the week.

Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. returned to practice, where he could be poised to make his NFL debut. Meanwhile, cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and running back Montgomery (ankle) were sidelined.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Did not practice

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

RB David Montgomery (ankle)

LB Matt Adams (hamstring)

S Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

Jaylon Johnson didn’t sound encouraged about his prospects for Sunday’s game, and it’s not reassuring that he missed practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a quad injury. Meanwhile, David Montgomery didn’t practice after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Texans. Matt Adams and Dane Cruikshank remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Limited

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

LB Roquan Smith (quad)

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

Despite missing practice all last week, Roquan Smith suited up in Sunday’s win, where he had the game-winning interception. He was listed as limited on Wednesday with a quad injury. Meanwhile, rookie Velus Jones Jr. was a limited participant in practice, and the hope is he can make his NFL debut this Sunday. Ryan Griffin also made his return to practice.

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

N/A

[listicle id=517892]

[listicle id=517792]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire