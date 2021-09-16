Bears Week 2 injury report: Eddie Goldman and Larry Borom DNP, Jason Peters limited

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where nose tackle Eddie Goldman and offensive tackle Larry Borom did not practice.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which included some good news with left tackle Jason Peters practicing for the second straight day on a limited basis.

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Wade Payne

NT Eddie Goldman (knee/ankle)

OT Larry Borom (ankle)

Limited

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

OT Jason Peters (quad)

OLB Robert Quinn (back)

Full

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

WR Marquise Goodin (quad)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)

WR Darnell Mooney (back)

