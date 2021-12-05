Bears Week 13 inactives: Roquan Smith, Teven Jenkins ACTIVE vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of their Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals, where there’s bad news about some key starters.

The Bears will be without quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), among others.

But there’s some good news in that linebacker Roquan Smith, who suffered a hamstring injury during Chicago’s Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, is officially active for today’s game. Rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, is also active and could see the field today.

Here’s a look at those Bears inactive against the Cardinals:

QB Justin Fields

WR Allen Robinson

DT Akiem Hicks

WR Marquise Goodwin

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

RB Damien Williams

DB Teez Tabor

