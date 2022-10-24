Bears vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream Week 7 prime-time game

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots (3-3) on Thursday Night Football, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column in Week 6.

The Bears are coming off a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders, where the red zone offense continued to struggle. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense will look to get on track against the Bill Belichick-led Patriots, who have won two straight games.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 7 matchup on Monday night:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

Date: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Television

ESPN

Announcers

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 226

Patriots feed: XM 225

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

Spread : Bears (+8.5)

Money line : Bears (+300), Patriots (-400)

Over/Under: 40.5

NFL Wire Site

Patriots Wire

2022 Schedule

