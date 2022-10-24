Bears vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream Week 7 prime-time game

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots (3-3) on Thursday Night Football, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column in Week 6.

The Bears are coming off a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders, where the red zone offense continued to struggle. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense will look to get on track against the Bill Belichick-led Patriots, who have won two straight games.

Here's how you can tune into the Week 7 matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

Date: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Television

ESPN

Announcers

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 226

Patriots feed: XM 225

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

  • Spread: Bears (+8.5)

  • Money line: Bears (+300), Patriots (-400)

  • Over/Under: 40.5

NFL Wire Site

Patriots Wire

2022 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 11

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

at

Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

vs.

Houston Texans

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

at

New York Giants

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

at

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Washington Commanders (TNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 24

at

New England Patriots (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

at

Dallas Cowboys

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

vs.

Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

at

Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

at

New York Jets

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

14

BYE WEEK

15

Dec. 18

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Buffalo Bills

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

Tickets

