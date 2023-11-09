Bears vs. Panthers: Justin Fields out, Velus Jones benched originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are benching Velus Jones for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The team announced the embattled wide receiver was a healthy scratch before the game.

Here’s the full list of the team’s inactives:

Justin Fields wasn’t able to get healthy enough for the game after the team left the door open a crack for him to improve enough to play on Wednesday. Tyson Bagent will start his fourth game in a row.

The Bears ruled out Tremaine Edmunds, Khari Blasingame, Nate Davis and Terell Smith on Wednesday, so no surprises that they’re all inactive. Jack Sanborn will start at middle linebacker for Edmunds, Teven Jenkins will play right guard for Davis and Jaylon Jones will come off the bench if needed as the backup cornerback. It’s unclear how the Bears will adjust their offense to make up for Blasingame’s absence. The team moved tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster, but did not move up practice squad fullback Robert Burns.

The final inactive player of note is Dominique Robinson, who will be a healthy scratch for the third game in a row.

