Bears have a top-5 defense and bottom-10 offense through 4 weeks

During a year of uncertainty and craziness, one thing remains the same. The Chicago Bears have found success on defense and disappointment on offense.

Through four games, the Bears defense is a top-five unit while the offense is a bottom-10 unit. Which isn’t really surprising considering how this season seems to be a continuation of 2019, regardless of who’s in at quarterback.

While the Bears defense has had its share of concerns — including against the run — they’re still doing exactly what a solid defense should do. They’re allowing 20.3 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NFL. When you’re allowing just over 20 points per game, that should be enough to win.

Which brings us to Chicago’s bottom-of-the-league offense, which hasn’t improved much since last season. Sure, the run game looked improved in the first three games, but it struggled to get anything going against the Colts. Then quarterback Nick Foles, who made his first start, struggled to find any rhythm with his receivers against Indianapolis.

The offense managed a lowly 11 points against the Colts, including just three points in the first 58 minutes, which is simply inexcusable. The Bears are averaging 21.3 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the NFL.

It doesn’t help matters that the Bears face a short week before hosting a red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on Thursday Night Football.