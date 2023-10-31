Bears make splashy NFL trade deadline move. Where their 2024 draft picks stand now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles made another splashy NFL trade deadline deal on Tuesday to acquire defensive end Montez Sweat in exchange for a second-round pick.

The move bolsters the defensive line in a big way and gives the team a second bonafide pass rusher to work opposite Yannick Ngakoue. The Bears, understandably, had to pay a steep price to bring Sweat into the fold.

With a 2-6 record their second round pick currently slots as the No. 35 overall selection in the draft.

Here’s the full list of the Bears 2024 draft picks after the Sweat trade:

– First-round pick

– First-round pick (via Panthers)

– Third-round pick

– Fourth-round pick

– Fourth-round pick (via Eagles)

– Fifth-round pick

– Sixth-round pick

The Bears picked up their extra first-rounder from the Panthers in the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 to Carolina. The fourth-rounder from Philly came in the deal where the Bears and Eagles swapped the Nos. 9 and 10 picks in this year’s draft. The Eagles came up to grab Jalen Carter while the Bears slid back one spot and nabbed Darnell Wright. The Bears traded away their seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for N’Keal Harry last summer.

The Bears acquired an extra sixth-round draft pick when they traded Chase Claypool and a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins, but both of those picks are for the 2025 draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.