Bears sign WR/KR Dwayne Harris to practice squad

It sounds like we might see the end of the Ted Ginn Jr. experience.

The Chicago Bears announced that they’ve signed receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris to the practice squad on Tuesday. They released defensive tackle Terry Beckner to make room for Harris.

We have signed receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris to our practice squad & released DT Terry Beckner.





In nine seasons, Harris has played for the Dallas Cowboys (2-11014), New York Giants (2015-17) and Las Vegas Raiders (2018-19), garnered nine starts in 106 NFL games.

Harris has served primarily as a return specialist, where he’s averaged 10.1 yards on 180 punts, including four touchdowns, as well as 25.8 yards on 163 kickoff returns with one touchdown.

Following Monday night’s brutal loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bears are in dire need of a punt returner. Tarik Cohen’s loss on offense and special teams has loomed large for this team. While Ted Ginn Jr. has taken over as punt returner for the Bears, he hasn’t really done much other than stand back there and let the ball bounce within the 20-yard line. That was made apparent in Monday’s loss, where Ginn didn’t field a single one of the Rams’ five punts.

The hope is that Harris will become a reliable punt returner for the Bears down the line while the season is still salvagable.