Bears sign TE Cole Kmet to four-year, $50 million extension

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year contract extension worth $50 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kmet’s extension includes $32.8 million guaranteed with $20 million in new first-year cash, per Schefter. That puts Kmet among the top-10 paid tight ends in the NFL.

This is also the first contract extension handed out for general manager Ryan Poles, who joined the team last offseason.

More to come.

More Latest Bears News

Bears GM Ryan Poles on where he'd like to see Justin Fields improve

7 position battles to watch as Bears begin training camp

Projecting the Bears' depth chart as training camp begins

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories