Bears sign TE Cole Kmet to four-year, $50 million extension

The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year contract extension worth $50 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kmet’s extension includes $32.8 million guaranteed with $20 million in new first-year cash, per Schefter. That puts Kmet among the top-10 paid tight ends in the NFL.

This is also the first contract extension handed out for general manager Ryan Poles, who joined the team last offseason.

