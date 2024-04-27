Bears select EDGE Austin Booker with 144th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears made a trade with the Buffalo Bills to move back into the fifth round to select Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker with the 144th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Chicago traded back for their original fifth-round selection that they traded to Buffalo for offensive lineman Ryan Bates earlier this offseason. The Bears sent a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Bills to move into the fifth round this year.

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire