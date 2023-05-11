Bears schedule release 2023: Latest rumors, leaks and reports

Bears' 2023 schedule: Leak, rumors, reports tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's schedule release day!

While we've known which opponents the Chicago Bears will play this season since January, we didn't know the order, date and times.

On Thursday night, the NFL is set to officially release the 2023 schedule. The Bears have even enlisted WWE Superstar Seth Freakin' Rollins, a huge Bears fan, to help.

But rarely does the schedule release come without dates trickling out, either via announcements of marquee match ups or leaks.

We will post all the latest leaks as they come out below.

If you don't know, here are the Bears opponents for the 2023 season. The Bears will play their three division rivals at home and on the road, accounting for six games against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

The Bears will also host the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears will travel to play the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns.

Here is the Bears, unofficial 2023 season schedule.

Week 1: vs Green Bay Packers (via Matt Schneidman)

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18: at Green Bay Packers (via Matt Schneidman)

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!