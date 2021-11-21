Bears' Justin Fields suffers rib injury vs. Ravens; Andy Dalton immediately throws TD as replacement

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields headed to the locker room with a rib injury early in the third quarter on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fields was replaced by Andy Dalton, who was seeing his first action since Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he completed his one pass attempt in that game. Dalton had started the first two games of the season before Fields took over starting duties.

Fields came up gimpy after the Bears came up short on third down at the end of their first possession of the third quarter while scrambling.

The Bears trailed the Ravens, 6-0, when Fields went out. He had completed 4-of-11 passes for 79 yards and run four times for 23 yards, losing a fumble.

On his second play after replacing Fields, Dalton hit Darnell Mooney on a 60-yard TD pass as the Bears took a 7-6 lead.

Prior to Sunday, Dalton had completed 37-of-50 passes for 270 yards with a touchdown and an interception this season.