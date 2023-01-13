Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 NFL season

Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We are almost at the wild card round and that can only mean one thing – the NFL playoffs are underway, the Super Bowl is near, the Lombardi Trophy is up for grabs and the offseason is on its way.

Many exciting things happen during the NFL offseason as franchises maneuver talent and build up rosters. And with team building, comes money spending.

Every year teams have a certain amount of money they can spend on players’ salaries and bonuses. It is estimated that this year’s salary cap will exceed $220 million, which is way more than last year’s $208.2 million.

And so far, the Chicago Bears are the NFL team with the most cap space this offseason.

Ryan Poles' squad also is adding to their war chest with $9,584,194 rolling over from 2022 into the 2023. That's the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

According to Spotrac, the Bears’ cap space in 2023 sits at $115,990,265.

That money, combined with the No. 1 overall pick, should help the Bears improve heading into next season.

