Bears-Packers inactives: Jaylon Johnson out for season finale in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Bears finish up their roller-coaster 2023 season Sunday, hoping to play spoiler at Lambeau Field against the rival Green Bay Packers.

The Packers need a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs. A loss Sunday to the Bears puts their playoff hopes on life support, with Green Bay needing a host of other results to fall their way to backdoor in.

The Bears will be without starting star cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in the Bears' Week 17 win over the Atlanta Falcons and was listed as doubtful on Friday.

The Bears will also be without Darnell Mooney on Sunday as the wide receiver was ruled out for his second consecutive game with a concussion. The Bears will also be without starting center Lucas Patrick, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury. With Patrick out, Dan Feeney is likely to get the starting center snaps.

The Bears will have tight end Cole Kmet and running back Khalil Herbert on Sunday. Kmet was listed as questionable with a knee injury. He played sparingly in Week 17 due to the knee ailment. Herbert was listed as questionable with a personal issue.

Starting slot cornerback Kyler Gordon is also active. Gordon tweaked his calf during Thursday's practice and was questionable on the final injury report.

Here's the full list of inactive for the Bears:

The Packers, meanwhile, will be without running back A.J. Dillon. Green Bay ruled Dillon out on Friday with a stinger. Green Bay will also be without starting wide receiver Christian Watson.

Wide receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks both are active Sunday.

