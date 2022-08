Bears’ initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut at each position?

The Chicago Bears have finalized their initial 53-man roster, which includes some surprises across multiple position groups.

There were some surprising cuts, including defensive linemen Mario Edwards and Trevon Coley, offensive lineman Michael Schofield and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., as well as some surprising names who made the cut.

Veteran cornerback Tavon Young was placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll be eligible to return in Week 5.

Keep in mind, this initial 53-man roster is subject to change as waiver wire claims are made and other players are moved around, including wide receiver N’Keal Harry expected to be moved to IR.

But here’s a look at where the Bears’ 53-man roster stands now, by position:

Quarterback (2)

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Running back (3)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

Fullback (2)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Khari Blasingame

Jake Tonges

Wide receiver (7)

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Darnell Mooney

Byron Pringle

Velus Jones Jr.

Equanimeous St. Brown

N’Keal Harry

Tajae Sharpe

Dante Pettis

Tight end (2)

AP Photo/David Richard

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

Offensive line (9)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Jones

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

Teven Jenkins

Larry Borom

Sam Mustipher

Riley Reiff

Ja’Tyre Carter

Zachary Thomas

Defensive line (8)

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Robert Quinn

Trevis Gipson

Justin Jones

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Angelo Blackson

Khyiris Tonga

Dominique Robinson

Mike Pennel Jr.

Linebacker (6)

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Roquan Smith

Nicholas Morrow

Matt Adams

Joe Thomas

Jack Sanborn

Caleb Johnson

Cornerback (6)

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Kindle Vildor

Duke Shelley

Lamar Jackson

Jaylon Jones

Safety (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Dane Cruikshank

Elijah Hicks

Special teams (3)

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

K Cairo Santos

P Trenton Gill

LS Patrick Scales

