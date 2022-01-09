Bears fans showed Matt Nagy the door following second-half collapse vs. Vikings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Matt Nagy’s final game as head coach of the Chicago Bears — a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — was a fitting tribute to everything that’s gone right and wrong during his four-year tenure.

The Bears benefited from strong defense and failed to take advantage on offense in the first half, carrying a 14-3 lead heading into the third quarter. But it was a completely different game in the second half as Chicago collapsed and was outscored 28-3.

Nagy made some questionable and infuriating decisions, including failing to hand the ball to running back David Montgomery on fourth-and-1 on three separate occasions. It was a trademark of the things Bears fans have come to know well about Nagy: the offense struggled, the quarterback especially, and he ignored the run game when it mattered.

As everything collapsed around the end of Chicago’s finale against Minnesota, Bears fans were more than ready to show Nagy the door and move forward with a new head coach, yet to be determined.

1

1

Recommended Stories