Bears bring back Matt Eberflus but reportedly fire OC Luke Getsy, other offensive staff

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and head coach Matt Eberflus had different levels of job security with the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are opening another critical offseason by keeping head coach Matt Eberflus and making cuts to their staff.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko were fired, according to a Wednesday report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and running backs coach Omar Young were let go as well, Courtney Cronin of ESPN added.

The moves mark continued turnover for the Bears' coaching personnel this season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from his post in September. His second season in Chicago was interrupted due to "inappropriate activity," in part. Two months later, running backs coach David Walker was fired over workplace behavior.

Chicago came to the decision to keep Eberflus through 2024 after beginning the week with extensive meetings between both parties, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eberflus was a defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts before his arrival in Chicago. Last season, he and the Bears went 3-14, earning the first pick of the NFL draft for the first time since 1947.

His second season with the Bears saw the team record a 7-10 record after a 2-7 start through nine games. Offensive issues became clear early, when quarterback Justin Fields cited "coaching" as the explanation for his play lacking fluidity in Week 3.

Getsy was hired in January 2022 after working as an offensive assistant for the Rival Green Bay Packers. The Bears closed the 2023 campaign with a 17-9 loss to Getsy's former team, a defeat that saw Chicago fail to score a touchdown for the second time in a six-week span.

In addition to filling a host of vacancies, the Bears are faced with an important choice at quarterback. The team could hold on to Fields as he enters his fourth season or use the No. 1 overall draft pick on a rookie signal caller.

Fields threw for a career-high 2,562 yards this season despite missing four games with a dislocated thumb. He recorded a total of 20 touchdowns, 16 passing and four rushing.