Bears announce several roster moves ahead of Week 13 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and there’s a lot happening with this Chicago roster ahead of Week 13.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced several roster moves, which includes three players landing on injured reserve and some new additions to the active roster and practice squad.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears announced ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Packers:

Bears place WR Darnell Mooney, FS Eddie Jackson on IR

Matt Eberflus reiterated that wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson have been placed on injured reserve. He also confirmed that both of their seasons are officially done. Mooney suffered an ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery while Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Eberflus said they’re not sure yet if Jackson will need surgery.

Bears sign QB Tim Boyle to active roster

With Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian both injured, the Bears signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the Lions’ practice squad. Eberflus said it was a precaution with both Fields and Siemian injured. Fields will be limited on Wednesday while Siemian won’t practice. Both are both considered day to day. Boyle has experience working with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Green Bay, so he has an understanding of this system.

Bears place DB Dane Cruikshank on IR

Safety and special teamer Dane Cruikshank has been battling a hamstring injury over the last month. While he suited up for Sunday’s game against the Jets, he re-aggravated that hamstring injury. Eberflus announced ed that Cruikshank has been placed on IR, likely ending his season.

Bears sign DL Andrew Brown to active roster

The Bears have signed defensive lineman Andrew Brown off the Cardinals practice squad. He’s been with Arizona since Sept. 2. Brown has had stops with the Bengals (2019-20), Texans (2020), Chargers (2021) and the Cardinals (2022).

Bears promote safety A.J. Thomas to active roster

With Jackson and Cruikshank landing on IR, the Bears have promoted undrafted rookie safety A.J. Thomas to the active roster. He’s been on the practice squad since the beginning of the season. There are some questions at safety with Jackson out and rookie Jaquan Brisker in concussion protocol.

Bears sign S Adrian Colbert to practice squad

The Bears signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad, which was previously announced by his agents on Tuesday. Colbert fills the spot left by Thomas, who was promoted to the active roster on Wednesday.

