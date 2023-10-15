Bears activate CB Kyler Gordon off injured reserve

The Chicago Bears have activated cornerback Kyler Gordon off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gordon missed the last four games after suffering a broken hand in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Gordon returned to practice this week, where he was limited Wednesday and Thursday before practicing in full Friday.

With no injury designation, expect to see Gordon back in the lineup at nickel against the Vikings.

“We’re excited where he is,” head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday. “That nickel spot is a big spot for us, and he’s done a good job with that. [There’s] a lot of things in there to do, and he does them well. He’s done a good job all week with that. He’s a real positive guy, so it’s always great to have his energy out there as well. He certainly brings that passion.”

But Gordon isn’t the only defensive back returning to the lineup. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, is good to go against the Vikings. Meanwhile, safety Eddie Jackson, who’s been sidelined for the last three games with a foot injury, is officially questionable. But he’s certainly trending toward playing Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire