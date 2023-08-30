Bear Necessities: Chicago sets initial 53-man roster

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears announced their initial 53-man roster, which featured some notable cuts. But with Chicago having top waiver wire priority, the roster is far from finalized ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Aug. 30.

Latest Bears News

Around the NFC North

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire