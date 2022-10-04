Bear Necessities: Armon Watts looking forward to return to Minnesota in Week 5

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts was one of the biggest surprise cuts during final roster cutdowns, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t hesitate to claim him off waivers.

“I am pretty sure everyone in the state (of Minnesota) was surprised,” Watts said, via the Chicago Tribune. “It definitely was a letdown, but it’s part of the game. I had to adapt fast coming over here to Chicago. You know, everything happens for a reason, so I am excited to be here.”

Watts was projected to be a starter for Minnesota heading into the 2022 season. But with Kevin O’Connell taking over as head coach, the Vikings transitioned from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme. Watts’ skillset makes him more impactful in a 4-3 scheme, like the Bears employ. Still, going from a rotational player to expected starter, his cut was definitely shocking.

“I’m not blind. If I’m with the second or third team maybe you see it coming,” Watts said. “But it hit hard for me, especially being there going on four years (and) producing like I did last year. I am here with the Bears now, I am still in the NFC North and I am excited.”

Safe to say, Watts has been anticipating next Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Watts will get two shots against his former team, but this one holds special meaning given it’s in Minnesota.

“That is probably the one I’ve got marked off on my calendar,” Watts said. “Is it circled? Most definitely.”

