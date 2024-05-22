Bayern's Pavlovic got Nagelsmann call-up for Euros in a jacuzzi

Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich's young star Aleksandar Pavlovic found out about his call-up to Germany's Euro 2024 squad via a text message - while he was sitting in the hot tub.

"I found out about my nomination in the morning via a WhatsApp from national coach Julian Nagelsmann. I was just at Säbener Straße, in the relaxation pool, in the jacuzzi," the 20-year-old midfielder told Sport Bild in remarks published on Wednesday.

"My heart rate immediately went up, I was really happy and immediately called my family and my agents. It was definitely one of the best text messages I've ever received in my life," he reported.

Pavlovic has had a remarkable debut season as a professional. At the start of the season, he was still playing for Bayern Munich II in the Bavarian regional league.

But then his career took off: Ultimately, he was allowed to play 19 times for the professionals in the Bundesliga and was given a starting spot in the Champions League semi-final second leg in Madrid, where he was preferred to Leon Goretzka.

"I always dreamed of something like this when I was little: playing in the Bernabéu with FC Bayern against Real Madrid. That was amazing," said Pavlovic.