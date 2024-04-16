Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, updates

Bayern Munich host Arsenal in a huge UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday and this one is so close to call.

Bayern's season hinges on whether not they win the Champions League and Thomas Tuchel, who will depart next month, is desperate to end his time at Bayern on a high. The German giants played with that desperation in their 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg last week and as long as they have Harry Kane, they have a big chance to beat Arsenal. There will be quite the atmosphere at the Allianz Arena as this feels like the last dance for this Bayern squad which will be rejuvenated this summer.

Arsenal are reeling from their shock defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday and Mikel Arteta's side are now focused on giving the right response to make sure their Premier League and Champions League dreams don't fall by the wayside. They played well against Villa in the first half but looked very tired in the second and it will be intriguing to see how Arteta lines up Arsenal from the start. All of the strides forward they've made this season are now about to be tested.

Whoever prevails in Munich will face the winner of Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the semifinals, so they know they have a very tough path to the final at Wembley.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 17)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Bayern Munich focus, team news

OUT: Alphonso Davies (suspension), Serge Gnabry (hamstring), Kingsley Coman (thigh), Sacha Boey (hamstring), Bouna Sarr (knee)

Arsenal focus, team news

OUT: Jurrien Timber (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (knock)