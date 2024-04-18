Bayern dream of Wembley final but Real Madrid awaiting them first

Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (L) and Munich's Harry Kane (R) celebrate following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Arsenal at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich are delighted to be back in the Champions League semi-finals but in order to reach another Wembley final they must now end a negative trend against record winners Real Madrid.

Bayern will be up against their former coach Carlo Ancelotti and ex-midfielder Toni Kroos in the semis set for April 30 in Munich and May 8 in Madrid.

The two heavyweights have met 26 times, with 14-time champions Real winning 12 matches and six-time winners Bayern 11. Real have prevailed in their last three knock-out ties, winning five matches and drawing the other.

But Bayern will relish the opportunity to end the negative trend in the first duel since 2018 and save a season in which they have underperformed domestically.

"It starts in a fortnight. There is a huge incentive. We will do everything we can to finish the season at Wembley," said outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel reached the last four with a third different club, losing the 2020 final with Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern and lifting the trophy a year later with Chelsea.

Joshua Kimmich headed the 1-0 winner against Arsenal on Wednesday to see Bayern through 3-2 on aggregate, and he has scored in the last two matches against Real in the 2018 semis.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer kept a competition record 58th clean sheet, and solid defence will also be needed against Kroos, Vinicius Junior and company who ousted title holders Manchester City on penalties.

"You can see what we're capable of. Tonight was one of those nights," Neuer said.

Two more such nights are needed to return on June 1 to Wembley where they beat Borussia Dortmund for the 2013 trophy from a late Arjen Robben strike.

The same all-German match-up is not out of the question because Dortmund are in the other semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

"I would like it, I would take it," Kimmich said.

Bayern's Harry Kane (C) celebrates with his teammates following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Arsenal at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich players celebrates after the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Arsenal at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (C) celebrates with fans following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (R) celebrates victory with teammate following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa