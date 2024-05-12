Bayern bounce back from Champions League exit with win over Wolfsburg

Munich's Leon Goretzka (L) celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern Munich bounced back from their Champions League exit with a 2-0 Bundesliga win against VfL Wolfsburg in their last home game of the season.

Bayern missed the chance to play the Champions League final at Wembley after a late and dramatic 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday. Departing coach Thomas Tuchel made eight changes to his line-up and handed first Bundesliga starts to January signing Bryan Zaragoza and academy graduate Lovro Zvonarek.

Croatian Zvonarek had a perfect debut and netted Bayern's opener in the fourth minute following an assist from Thomas Müller. The veteran midfielder also contributed to the second goal in the 13th as he laid the ball off to Leon Goretzka who curled the ball in.

With the victory, Bayern moved back up to second place, which had been temporarily taken by VfB Stuttgart after their 1-0 win at Augsburg on Friday.

Munich's Lovro Zvonarek (C) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena. Lukas Barth/dpa