Battlehawks clinch playoff sport with 26-21 win over DC

The Battlehawks beat the DC Defenders 26-21 at the Dome at America’s Center on Sunday

and with the win clinched a playoff spot in the XFL conference championship game.

Minus injured A.J. McCarron, Manny Wilkins got the start at quarterback.

Most of the damage was done on the ground with St. Louis picking up

141 yards rushing. San Antonio also clinched a playoff spot and will be the opponent in the June 9th game.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans covered the game and has the post game report.

