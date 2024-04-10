Baseball: Willmar Cardinals ready to climb back to the top

Apr. 10—WILLMAR — The Willmar baseball team had to begin anew last season. Returning almost no varsity experience in 2023, the Cardinals struggled to a 5-15 overall record, including a 3-11 mark in the Central Lakes Conference.

After taking their licks last season, Willmar is ready to make its climb back up.

"This year, we are returning seven starters, with four who saw 17-plus innings on the mound," said Cardinals head coach Tom DeBoer, who is going into his 10th season. "The experience is a valuable part of being a competitive team."

Hoping to lead Willmar's rebound is senior Dylan Staska. Catcher, infield, outfield, pitcher, Staska played them all in '23 on the way to All-CLC honors.

"Dylan is one of the most important players on our team," DeBoer said. "He can slot in anywhere on the diamond defensively, give us solid innings on the mound and be a bat at the top of the lineup that we will rely on."

Two other seniors return as starters. Cullen Gregory will play in the infield and at pitcher while Mason Thole will play infield, pitch and play catcher.

"Cullen moved from the left side of the diamond last year to first base and I think he will be a lot more comfortable there this year," DeBoer said. "Mason did a great job catching for us last year. ... Mason is a guy that I could see stepping up and having a very good season for us."

From the junior class, Braeden Fagerlie and Blake Reiman are back. Fagerlie slots in as an infielder and catcher. Reiman is pegged as an infielder, outfielder and pitcher.

"Both are well-rounded players that will be key factors in our lineup," DeBoer said of Fagerlie and Reiman.

Stepping in as freshmen last season, DeBoer is looking for big steps from sophomores Jordan Ellingson and Tyler Madsen. Ellingson is an infielder and pitcher. Madsen is an infielder, catcher and pitcher.

"It was a big step for both players to take last year to play as freshmen," DeBoer said. "I would expect them both to feel a lot more comfortable and confident this year."

DeBoer believes that defense will be paramount to an improved Cardinals roster.

"The area where we need to improve the most this year is playing consistent defense," DeBoer said. "We have a solid core of players with position flexibility that should help make this happen."

Willmar begins the 2024 season on April 9 against the St. Cloud Crush. The home opener is April 18 at Bill Taunton Stadium against Alexandria.