Baseball standings

June 24 (Gracenote) - Standings from the MLB on Friday
AMERICAN LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. NY Yankees 40 31 .563 -
2. Boston 41 32 .562 -
3. Tampa Bay 40 36 .526 2 1/2
4. Toronto 35 38 .479 6
4. Baltimore 35 38 .479 6
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Cleveland 39 33 .542 -
2. Minnesota 37 34 .521 1 1/2
3. Kansas City 36 36 .500 3
4. Chicago White Sox 32 40 .444 7
5. Detroit 32 41 .438 7 1/2
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Houston 50 25 .667 -
2. Seattle 39 37 .513 11 1/2
3. LA Angels 38 39 .494 13
4. Texas 36 37 .493 13
5. Oakland 32 42 .432 17 1/2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
EASTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Washington 44 29 .603 -
2. Atlanta 35 38 .479 9
3. Miami 33 39 .458 10 1/2
4. NY Mets 32 41 .438 12
5. Philadelphia 24 48 .333 19 1/2
CENTRAL DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. Milwaukee 40 36 .526 -
2. Chicago Cubs 37 36 .507 1 1/2
3. Pittsburgh 34 40 .459 5
4. St. Louis 33 39 .458 5
5. Cincinnati 30 42 .417 8
WESTERN DIVISION
W L PCT GB
1. LA Dodgers 49 26 .653 -
2. Arizona 46 28 .622 2 1/2
3. Colorado 47 29 .618 2 1/2
4. San Diego 30 44 .405 18 1/2
5. San Francisco 27 49 .355 22 1/2
SATURDAY, JUNE 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Texas at NY Yankees (1705)
Oakland at Chicago White Sox (1810)
Toronto at Kansas City (1815)
Cincinnati at Washington (2005)
Milwaukee at Atlanta (2010)
Minnesota at Cleveland (2010)
Chicago Cubs at Miami (2010)
Baltimore at Tampa Bay (2010)
LA Angels at Boston (2315)
NY Mets at San Francisco (2315)
Pittsburgh at St. Louis (2315)
SUNDAY, JUNE 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Philadelphia at Arizona (0210)
Colorado at LA Dodgers (0210)
Detroit at San Diego (0210)
Houston at Seattle (0210)
