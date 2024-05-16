Baseball: Rancho Bernardo 3, Eastlake 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Broncos and Titans take to the diamond in the first round of the double-elimination Open Division Playoffs.

Eastlake takes a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Noah Betanco drives in Noah Solano with the sacrifice fly to center.

Broncos respond in the bottom of the frame when Brady Strachan doubles to right, bringing in Tyler Arnold from second base.

Rancho Bernardo takes the lead for good in the sixth inning when Hugo Gonzalez doubles to center bringing in Brady Strachan and Hudson Bradvica as the Broncos go on to win 3-1.

