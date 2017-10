Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Result from the MLB Play-offs League Championship Series match between NY Yankees and Houston on Monday (home team in CAPS) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 NY YANKEES 0 3 0 5 0 0 0 0 x 8 (Houston lead the best-of-seven series by 2-1)