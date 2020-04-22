Baseball fans were stunned by Red Sox sign stealing report, but not in a good way

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

The report on the Boston Red Sox cheating scandal has finally dropped, and it’s not what people expected it to be.

While the Houston Astros were found to have stolen signs in 2017 using technology (and communicating pitch types using the bang of a trash can lid), the transgressions of the Red Sox were far less. MLB found that the Red Sox’s sign stealing was limited to a replay room employee, JT Watkins, and that Red Sox players and coaches were mostly unaware of what Watkins was doing.

Fans were stunned by the report, because the entire cheating scheme was pinned on a single hourly employee who has been suspended for the 2020 season. People found it hard to believe that players were unaware and uninvolved, and even harder to believe that the Red Sox got off with a much, much lighter punishment than the Astros.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next