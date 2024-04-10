Baseball: Del Norte 3, San Marcos 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at Del Norte, the Knighthawks playing host to the San Marcos Knights on the diamond.

This game would be scoreless until the 5th inning, thanks to Del Norte’s Landon Cheshire grounding out to San Marcos’ shortstop. The throw to first would be off the mark causing a run to cross the plate for Del Norte.

Del Norte would ultimately take the win, the final 3-0. For extended highlights of the game click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.