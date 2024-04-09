Baseball: Bonita Vista 6, Madison 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Another fantastic day to play baseball in sunny San Diego. With Bonita Vista making the road trip from Otay Lakes road to play at Madison. Barons won 6-4, they jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Warhawks came back in a furry in the 5th inning to score four runs. But they could not push any runs across in the final two innings of the game.

Check out some of the action from Monday afternoon right here.

