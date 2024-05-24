Barrow sack Wild after missing out on play-offs

Pete Wild leaves Barrow having narrowly missed out on a play-off place in League Two this term [Rex Features]

Barrow have sacked manager Pete Wild following a "post-season review" in the aftermath of the 2023-24 League Two season.

The Bluebirds finished a point outside the play-off places in eighth position but were winless in their final seven games, losing on five occasions during that period.

Wild had arrived at the club in 2022 on a three-year deal having previously managed Halifax in the National League.

"It became apparent during the review that the club and Pete had different perspectives on the way forward," a Barrow club statement said.

"So it was mutually agreed that this was the best and most appropriate way to proceed.

"We wish Pete well in his future endeavours."

The club added that all other members of the management team would remain in place.

Wild had led the club to seven consecutive wins in all competitions in October and November during a fine run of form earlier this season.

Barrow had been fifth when they won against Grimsby in March heading into their end-of-season run-in and had challenged for a play-off position for much of the season.

But their poor form in the final weeks of the campaign meant they missed out on a top seven spot to eventual promotion winners Crawley Town.