'Barron & Roos should be kept'; 'Hoilett can bring something to squad'

[BBC]

We asked you which of Aberdeen's out-of-contract players you'd be keen to keep at Pittodrie.

Here's what some of you said:

Euan: Keep Connor Barron, Junior Hoilett and Jonny Hayes (to be more of a coach/player role) and get rid of the rest, especially Kelle Roos. Absolutely need a new keeper and that should be the priority for the new manager coming in.

Barry: Barron obviously doesn't want to stay unfortunately, but out of all the out-of-contract players, he's the only one that deserves to be given a contract. The rest should go.

Stuart: I would let Roos go and Hoilett was just a Neil Warnock favourite. Also, if Hayes wants to go to his beloved Celtic then off you go. Barron could leave for a fee but if he does hopefully it will be to a club in England.

Chewie: Keep Roos, Barron, Anthony Stewart, and Hayes on coaching staff.

Anon: I just hope we get a good bunch of players next season, not a full rebuild like this season. We should re-sign Hoilett, Barron, Roos and Kieran Ngwenya.

Fred: The only one I would keep is Hoilett. The others are either not the quality we need or are not interested in staying. High quality new recruits are needed after this awful season.

Matthew: Roos should be let go ASAP after throwing Ryan Duncan under the bus with his cramp in the semi-final. When has a keeper ever had cramp?

Anon: Hoillet I think can bring something to the squad - keep him for one more season. As long as Jimmy Thelin has targets to replace them, I think the rest will be gone.

Eoin: Barron and Roos should be kept. Hayes has been a great servant but his time is past. Couldn't care less about the other out-of-contract players.

Niall: First out the door should be Stewart. Just not good enough and turned out a real liability on numerous occasions. Hayes and Graeme Shinnie's days are over as players and unlikely to be offered anything else at AFC. With good man-management Duk, Bojan Miovski, Barron, Nicky Devlin and Stefan Gartenmann can form a strong nucleus going forward with some new faces.

Calum: I’d like us to keep Roos and Barron if possible. I’d also consider giving Hoilett a year after his brilliant cameos in the cup run.

Paul: The Dons require to keep Angus MacDonald and sign Gartenmann up for the central defensive partnership. I'd keep Roos too. Hayes, Hoilett and Barron should be released, with Vicente Besuijen recalled and given his chance. Pape Gueye should be sold and the money used for Miovski's inevitable departure.

Les: All the out-of-contract players should be allowed to leave. Some have contributed but are no longer able, some are simply not good enough and Barron doesn't want to be here.