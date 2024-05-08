Barron, Cameron, Miller & Watson named on SFWA award shortlist

Connor Barron, Lyall Cameron, Lennon Miller and David Watson have been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers' young player of the year award.

Kilmarnock teenager Watson claimed the PFA prize last week and will be looking to make it a double, but the teenager faces competition from fellow midfielders Cameron (Dundee), Miller (Motherwell) and Barron (Aberdeen).

Cameron and Miller, along with Rangers' Northern Irish winger Ross McCausland, were also in contention for the PFA award, but Aberdeen and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Barron replaces the Ibrox forward on the SFWA shortlist.

Since 2019, the SFWA prize has been restricted only to players who are eligible to play for Scotland's U21s.