Barcelona vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Barcelona vs PSG – LIVE!

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their thrilling Champions League quarter-final later tonight. The two teams, champions of Spain and France respectively, played out a pulsating first leg in Paris last week, with Barca running out 3-2 winners.

It means they are confident of reaching the semi-finals in Xavi Hernandez’s final few months in charge of his final club. He has, however, been dealt key suspensions in the form of Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto and must shuffle his pack accordingly. Thankfully for him, Pedri has returned.

For PSG, it may be the final time they have Kylian Mbappe lining up in Europe. The striker is widely expected to move to Real Madrid this summer and was quiet in the first leg, so will be particularly keen on proving it against Barca of all teams. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Barcelona vs PSG latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Barcelona team news: Christensen and Roberto suspended

PSG team news: Hakimi returns

Prediction: Barcelona to progress

Barcelona vs PSG: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona wins: 5

Draws: 4

PSG wins: 4

Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League prediction today

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Barcelona’s home record and lead on aggregate should be too much for PSG to overcome, although Kylian Mbappe will be looking to make up for a poor first leg performance.

Barcelona to win, 2-1 (agg. 5-3).

(AP)

PSG team news vs Barcelona today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Achraf Hakimi returns from suspension and will start at right-back, shifting Marquinhos back to centre-back, which will likely mean Lucas Beraldo will drop to the bench.

Nordi Mukiele has recovered from a concussion and will be on the bench after missing the first leg. Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico have all been ruled out.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona team news vs PSG today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gavi and Alejandro Balde are both out for the rest of the season. Andreas Christiansen and Sergi Roberto are both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Pedri featured in the first leg after a lengthy injury lay-off, and should start in place of Roberto in midfield.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona vs PSG: TV channel and live stream today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with PSG tonight.

Kick-off from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys is at 8pm BST.