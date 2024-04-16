Barcelona vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their thrilling Champions League quarter-final later tonight. The two teams, champions of Spain and France respectively, played out a pulsating first leg in Paris last week, with Barca running out 3-2 winners.
It means they are confident of reaching the semi-finals in Xavi Hernandez’s final few months in charge of his final club. He has, however, been dealt key suspensions in the form of Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto and must shuffle his pack accordingly. Thankfully for him, Pedri has returned.
For PSG, it may be the final time they have Kylian Mbappe lining up in Europe. The striker is widely expected to move to Real Madrid this summer and was quiet in the first leg, so will be particularly keen on proving it against Barca of all teams. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Barcelona vs PSG latest news
Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports
Barcelona team news: Christensen and Roberto suspended
PSG team news: Hakimi returns
Prediction: Barcelona to progress
Barcelona vs PSG: Head to head (h2h) history and results
17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie
Barcelona wins: 5
Draws: 4
PSG wins: 4
Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League prediction today
17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie
Barcelona’s home record and lead on aggregate should be too much for PSG to overcome, although Kylian Mbappe will be looking to make up for a poor first leg performance.
Barcelona to win, 2-1 (agg. 5-3).
PSG team news vs Barcelona today
17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
Achraf Hakimi returns from suspension and will start at right-back, shifting Marquinhos back to centre-back, which will likely mean Lucas Beraldo will drop to the bench.
Nordi Mukiele has recovered from a concussion and will be on the bench after missing the first leg. Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico have all been ruled out.
Barcelona team news vs PSG today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Gavi and Alejandro Balde are both out for the rest of the season. Andreas Christiansen and Sergi Roberto are both suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Pedri featured in the first leg after a lengthy injury lay-off, and should start in place of Roberto in midfield.
Barcelona vs PSG: TV channel and live stream today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Welcome
17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with PSG tonight.
Kick-off from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys is at 8pm BST.