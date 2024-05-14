A bar, beach chairs and baseball. Behind the scenes at Biloxi Shuckers’ renovated stadium

It was a busy offseason for the Biloxi Shuckers.

The still-young 2024 season has debuted a new-look venue with renovations around the stadium. Brand new signs, seating and entertainment highlight the newest features around the park following the months-long renovation spearheaded by the new ownership of John Tracy.

The updates include new food items, ticket prices, promotions and ways to enjoy the action.

The Sun Herald was given a tour of the park and we’ll break it down here.

New signage on the stairs at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. During the offseason, Shuckers Ballpark underwent renovations, including all new signage around the park.

Brand visibility was a key focus in the renovations process. The facility has new paintings, wraps, signs and a mural in and around the park.

The club level entrance and Sparklight Lounge features new Shuckers art and the center field entrance has new signage and a mural painted by a local artist.

New signage and a new mural by Julia Reyes at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. During the offseason, Shuckers Ballpark underwent renovations, including all new signage around the park.

The big change fans will notice quickly is the revamped right field seating. A tiki bar with table seating sits near the foul pole. Next door is a strip of beach seating. Just above the wall is a sandy area with beach chairs and umbrellas. Behind that, more bar seating.

And near center field is the new splash pad for kids, with over 20 ground sprays.

A sandy beach with Adirondack chairs and other additional seating on what was the grassy berm at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024.

A new splash pad for children on what was the grassy berm at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. The splash pad features over 20 ground sprays and is open during games or for group use on non game days.

Also new are the concession stands. There are four new options: Lighthouse Pier, Shipwreck Grill, Catch of the Game and the Taco Shack.

With the new stands come new menu items to go along with all the typical game day food. These include crawfish queso, chili cheese fries in a Shuckers helmet and muffaletta.

The park also has a new grab-and-go system for sodas, water and beer, allowing fans to quickly pay for drinks instead of waiting in concession stand lines.

New concession stands, Lighthouse Pier and Taco Shack, at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. Both concession stands bring new food options to the stadium.

New concession stands, Shipwreck Grill and Catch of the Game, at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. Both concession stands bring new food options to the stadium.

A new grab and go drink section at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. During the offseason, Shuckers Ballpark underwent renovations, including all new food and beverage offerings around the park.

The Shuckers Shop expanded its offerings, as well, and fans will watch games played on turf that more closely matches the turf used at the major-league level.

Also for the players are brand new seats in the dugouts.

Shuckers Shop at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. During the offseason, Shuckers Ballpark underwent renovations, including expanding the merchandise store, allowing for more merchandise offerings.

Merchandise offerings at Shuckers Shop at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. During the offseason, Shuckers Ballpark underwent renovations, including expanding the merchandise store, allowing for more merchandise offerings.

One of the dugouts at Shuckers Ballpark, on Friday, May 10, 2024. As a part of a recent renovation, the dugouts received a facelift, with new benches and storage installed.

Tickets and promotions

Access to the new bar and beach seating comes with the price of admission and can be used with a $9 standing room only ticket.

Before you purchase and scan your ticket, fans also have access to the new Shuckers Plaza for free. The plaza features a new wiffle ball field in front of the left field entrance and several food and merchandise trucks. The plaza opens 90 minutes before first pitch.

A new whiffle ball field at Shuckers Plaza, which is directly outside Shuckers Ballpark, on Friday, May 10, 2024. The field is only one of a number of features of the new Shuckers Plaza, which features a merchandise booth, local food trucks, games and music.

Seated ticket prices begin at $15 and are $19 behind home plate. Tickets for the newly renovated Kloud 7 Skybox start at $56. That includes complimentary food and drink, a bar and indoor and outdoor seating.

The Kloud 7 SkyBox at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. The sky box, which was also renovated, is available for group rentals or regular seating and includes food and beverages.

Fans who purchased the Sparklight Club seats have access to a renovated Sparklight Lounge. Those who rented out the Renova Roofing Party Deck also have a renovated space.

The recently renovated Sparklight Lounge at Shuckers Ballpark, on Friday, May 10, 2024. The lounge is included with tickets in the first few rows behind home plate and includes food.

Art from the original logo design process for the Biloxi Shuckers on display in the recently renovated Sparklight Lounge at Shuckers Ballpark, on Friday, May 10, 2024. The lounge is included with tickets in the first few rows behind home plate and includes food.

The newly renovated Renova Rooftop at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. The rooftop is available for groups of 28 or more and features views of the water.

Promotions this season include weekly events such as Fireworks Friday and Thirsty Thursday — where PBRs are $2. There will also be giveaways, including pairs of Beach Chickens sandals on May 25 against Birmingham and a Schooner-themed Shuckers shirt on June 11 against Tennessee.

Sunday home games include family-friendly events including pregame autographs, catch on the field and more. Special events are planned, as well. The Shuckers are hosting a science-filled STEM Night during the Aug. 31 game against Montgomery and Starry Night on Sept. 13 against Mississippi, where lanters will be lit up in the outfield alongside the fireworks show in support of pediatric brain tumor patients.

Tickets can be purchased at milb.com/biloxi.

Groundskeepers maintain the field at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. During offseason renovations, the infield was updated to specifications more similar to the Brewers’ Field.

The announcer’s box at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The press box at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday, May 10, 2024. The press box received an update with a new paint job and art.