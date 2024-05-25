Bangladesh restore some pride with win over USA

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman took six wickets in his team's win over the USA on Saturday. (MICHAEL BRADLEY)

Bangladesh repaired some of their battered pride by beating the USA by 10 wickets in the third and final game of the three-match series on Saturday in Houston, with Mustafizur Rahman taking six wickets.

The Americans could only manage 104-9 in their 20 overs and the visitors rattled that total off in 11.4 overs without losing a wicket.

The United States, who stunned their higher-ranked opponents by winning the opening two games, claim the series 2-1, a huge boost for their morale ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup which they co-host with West Indies.

The Americans will face Canada in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday in Dallas but will do so after a chastening loss.

Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous got the hosts off to a great start, making 46 before Gous, who had struck four fours and a six in his 15-ball 27, holed out to Soumya Sarkar at long-off from the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan.

Jahingir, who made 18, went five balls later, his attempt to pull Mustafizur finding Tanzim Hasan Sakib at square-leg.

The Americans lost all momentum, adding just 14 runs for the next three wickets, with their run-rate having plummeted.

Left-arm medium pacer Mustafizur returned at the death for his second spell, finishing with his career best T20I figures of 6-10.

Bangladesh knocked off the target with ease - Tanzid Hasan making 58 from 42 balls and Soumya 43 off 28 with the American bowling attack unable to apply any real pressure.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh captain was pleased with the way his team had responded to the two losses in the week.

"I think the boys showed a lot of character today. I think the plan we made before this match, everyone executed," he said.

"It's very disappointing for us (losing the series). We didn't play well to be very honest. But we finished on a high note and I think this confidence going up to the World Cup will help us and we know all the condition and all those things. So we experienced all those things. If we go to the World Cup with those experiences then it will help our team," he added.

USA vice-captain Aaron Jones said there had been poor judgement from the American batsmen.

"I just think it's coming down to our shot selection, we have played poor shots," he said.

The USA will play two warm-up games ahead of the Canada clash -- facing Bangladesh again on Tuesday before hosting Nepal on Thursday -- both games will be at Grand Prairie, Dallas.

"I think right now we are still trying to get the combination going into the World Cup. So those two games are going to be very important for us," he added.

sev/bb