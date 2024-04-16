What do the Baltimore Ravens need in the 2024 NFL Draft?

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens had a strong run in the 2023-24 season, finishing as the runners-up for the AFC title.

Despite last season’s playoff run, and having two-time MVP Lamar Jackson returning at quarterback, the Ravens still have areas they need to address on the roster. Baltimore has three open starting roles following free agency and a trade.

Baltimore lost two free agents; Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Detroit Lions and left guard John Simpson signed with the New York Jets. The Ravens also lost offensive tackle Morgan Moses in a trade to the Jets.

For perspective, those three combined for 2,938 snaps last season.

Baltimore needs an offensive lineman, an outside linebacker, and a cornerback. The Ravens especially need a strong offensive line to protect Jackson and give him space to make plays, making an offensive lineman a likely choice in the NFL Draft for Baltimore.

Baltimore owns nine picks for the 2024 NFL Draft, including one first-round pick at No. 30 overall, to try and close some position holes.

These are the Baltimore Ravens current 2024 draft picks:

Round 1: No. 30 overall

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 93

Round 4: No. 113 (from Denver Broncos through New York Jets)

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 165

Round 6: No. 218

Round 7: No. 228 (from Jets)

Round 7: No. 250

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on April 25 at 8 p.m.

