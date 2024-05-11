Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks play in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-21, third in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (25-12, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Orioles: John Means (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -175, Diamondbacks +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Baltimore has a 25-12 record overall and a 13-7 record in home games. The Orioles have a 20-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 9-11 in road games and 18-21 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has four doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan McKenna is 3-for-8 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has seven doubles and five home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .216 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.