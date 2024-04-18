Ball State picks up transfer commit from 2023 Indiana All-Star Joey Hart from Kentucky

One of last year’s Indiana All-Stars is headed back to his home state.

Former Linton-Stockton High School guard Joey Hart announced Thursday that is he is transferring to Ball State after spending one season at Kentucky.

“Grateful for the past, excited for the future,” Hart wrote in a social media post announcing his transfer plans. “Back home again in Indiana!”

The 6-5 Hart was one of the top in-state players in the 2023 class. He led Linton-Stockton to the Class 2A state finals as a senior, averaging 23.7 points and shooting 40% from the 3-point line. Hart finished his high school career with 1,901 points, 424 rebounds and 224 assists.

Linton-Stockton Miner Joey Hart (33) drives the ball past Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Brave Josh Furst (13) during IHSAA Class 2A state finals Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Fort Wayne defeated Linton-Stockton for the title, 52-45.

Hart was committed to Central Florida but reopened his recruitment last spring and picked Kentucky over Indiana and Rutgers. At the time, Hart said: “To be honest, I don’t really like the recruiting process. I wish I didn’t have to do it again, but if it means finding the right place then so be it.”

Hart played sparingly in seven games at Kentucky this season. Ball State was 15-16 last year in Michael Lewis’ second season as coach.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ball State picks up transfer commitment from Linton-Stockton's Joey Hart