Baldy Breakdown: Keep your eye on Giants rookie Jordon Riley

Center John Michael Schmitz was the focal point of the New York Giants’ 2023 draft class on Friday night against the Detroit Lions and rightfully so. The rookie performed well, especially in pass protection, and deserved all the kudos he received.

Running back Eric Gray also gleaned a significant amount of attention for his work in the return game and some of his tough runs in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt drew eyes for his unexpectedly quiet performance after an electrifying start to training camp.

One rookie who slid under the radar was seventh-round defensive tackle Jordon Riley. His box score showed just one tackle but as we pointed out here on Giants Wire, his impact was felt well beyond the stat sheet. His relatively quiet performance spoke volumes and retired NFL offensive lineman and current analyst, Brian Baldinger, concurs.

.@Giants @JordonRiley1 played a lot last night doing lots of dirty work in the “A-Gap”. Lots of good tape; Lots to learn but is a good looking prospect #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fcQlMkNARl — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 12, 2023

“This kid can anchor,” Baldinger said. “He can hold his ground … You’ve got to love what you’re seeing from this Jordon Riley.

“This guy can hold the point. The Giants need this badly. They need this because Dexter Lawrence can’t play as many snaps as he did last year … Jordon Riley — keep your eye on him.”

In addition to Riley, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley also caught Baldinger’s attention.

Beasley led the Giants with four receptions on the night, which went for 33 yards and two first downs.

.@Giants @BeaselyCole has been running these “option routes” for 13 years…Hasn’t lost a step of quickness. Giants passing game can be very good this season. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/T4RvMbBzgm — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 12, 2023

“The Giants have four or five slot receivers (and) I don’t know if any of them are better than Cole Beasley,” Baldinger said. “If you’re a Giants fan right now, you’re like, you’ve got guys who are going to win against anybody in any defense with Beasley and (Darren) Waller.”

Giants fans are going to love hearing all of this.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire