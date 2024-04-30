Balanced Thunderbirds take down Tigers

Apr. 29—The skies cleared just in time for the Tumwater and Centralia girls golf teams on Monday, and the Thunderbirds came away with a 83-74 victory.

All five T-Bird scorers tallied 10 or more points, led by Lluvia Gutierez with 23. Lily Wagner was right behind her with 22, and Jenna Kalar scored 16.

Hannah Stark recorded 12 points, and Lucy Ramos rounded out the scorecard with 10.

Lily Ferch didn't score on either of her first two holes, but she rebounded nicely and tallied 22 points to lead the Tigers. Emily Wilkerson scored 18, and Tess McMurry added 17. Emma Fitzgerald and Lyla Aumiller combined for 17.

The Tigers and T-Birds will wrap up their regular seasons on Wednesday. Centralia will host Rochester at Riverside, and Tumwater will face Black Hills at Tumwater Valley.