Baker Mayfield ‘truly thankful’ Browns picked up his 5th-year option

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is a happy camper these days. He’s sitting with a smile knowing he’s locked into playing in Cleveland for at least the next two seasons after the Browns picked up his fifth-year contract option late last week.

Mayfield spoke about the security and opportunity in a press conference Zoom session on Monday.

“It’s one of those things that’s not in my control,” Mayfield said. “But I’m truly thankful and grateful for them taking the chance, Andrew (Browns GM Berry) and the Haslam family for picking up that fifth-year option.”

Speaking on the third anniversary of the team drafting him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL draft, Mayfield continued,

“Making it one more year in Cleveland and extending this journey that we started three years ago today … I’m very happy about that.”

Mayfield then addressed the idea of a possible long-term extension.

“In terms of long-term deals or anything like that, I’m taking it one day at a time. Still got two years and two seasons left on this full rookie contract now. We’ll see what happens.”

