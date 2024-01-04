Baker Mayfield limited in practice Thursday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Wednesday that he'll do anything he can in order to play through injured ribs this week and that bid seems to be going well.

Mayfield was listed as limited in practice on Thursday and reporters at the open portion of the session said that Mayfield was throwing with his teammates. The Bucs only held a walkthrough on Wednesday and said Mayfield would not have participated in a practice.

Friday will bring a final practice and any injury designation, but Mayfield's presence on the field Thursday would seem to be a good sign for his chances of facing the Panthers in his first game back in Carolina since being released late last season.

The Bucs win the NFC South with a win on Sunday and every player on the active roster took part in practice. Tight end Ko Kieft (shoulder) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (shoulder) joined Mayfield in going from being listed as out to listed as limited. Wide receiver Trey Palmer (hip) was the only other limited participant.