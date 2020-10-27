Baker Mayfield, Harrison Bryant up for weekly honors

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and tight end Harrison Bryant both played great games in the Browns’ thrilling Week 7 win. For their efforts, the duo has been nominated for a couple of NFL-wide awards for the week.

Mayfield is one of three finalists for the FedEx Air Player of the Week. All No. 6 did was throw five TD passes and set a Browns record for most consecutive completions with 21 in a row in the team’s comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mayfield finished 22-of-28 for 297 yards and the five TDs.

Bryant caught the first two of those touchdowns, and that productivity earned him a nomination for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The fourth-round tight end is one of five finalists for the honor.

Both of these awards are won by fan balloting, so get out there and vote early and often for Mayfield and Bryant.