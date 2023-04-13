Bailey Zappe says he’s ready to take over at QB, if opportunity comes

The NFL is all about opportunities, and New England Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe gets that.

How could he not get it? He’s literally playing on the same exact team where the greatest quarterback of all time replaced four-time Pro Bowler Drew Bledsoe and led the franchise to six Super Bowl victories.

No, Zappe isn’t looking to be the next Tom Brady. But he is looking to be the best Zappe, and if that means starting under center for the Patriots, he’s ready to take over that role.

“If my opportunity presents itself, like I’ve been saying, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Zappe said at a youth football clinic on Wednesday. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win. That’s what they all can say from that standpoint. It’s coach [Bill] Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m ready and take advantage of it.”

Bailey Zappe spoke today between drills as the @PatsFoundation held a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport. He was asked by @NBC10_Joe about his mindset entering OTA’a and competing at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/VB1Lz7tRsf — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) April 12, 2023

Trade rumors involving Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones have lingered in the news cycle in recent days. There have also been rumblings that things may not be so hunky-dory behind the scenes between Belichick and Jones.

If Jones continues to struggle with the new offensive coaching staff in place, Zappe might end up replacing him, again. However, this time, it could be permanent.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire